Advisory Redistricting Commission meeting to be held for Palmdale

PALMDALE – The first meeting of the Advisory Redistricting Commission for the city of Palmdale will take place on Monday, Aug. 23.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B. It will be open to in-person attendance, and attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The City Charter requires the adoption of a map establishing council district boundaries after the federal government releases the 2020 census block population data. The Advisory Redistricting Commission is comprised of Palmdale residents who reflect the diversity of Palmdale and will act as an advisory body.

Applications to serve on the commission were accepted from April 10 to May 27, and the City Council appointed 11 members — Bennie Thornton, Avrum Harris, Suzann Reina, Phyliss K. Reilly, Antonio Ortega, Patrick R. Cousin, Lorraine Hanna Sadler, Rochelle Butler, Engel Thedford, Vivian Davenport, and Shameka Andre.

The ARC will follow guidelines outlined in Resolution No. CC 2021-031, and must draw the final map so that council districts are nearly as equal as practicable in total population. The map must also comply with the U.S. Constitution, California Constitution, Federal Voting Rights Act, Fair Maps Act, and any other requirement of federal or state law applicable to charter cities.

Residents can attend the upcoming workshop to get involved, or submit written testimony to redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org. To view the agenda and for details on how to participate virtually, visit: www.cityofpalmdale.org/Redistrict2021 .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

