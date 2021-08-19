Public encouraged to attend online presentation for Ave Q Complete Streets draft concepts

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting the public to participate in an interactive online presentation for the Avenue Q Complete Streets project on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Avenue Q Complete Streets project is analyzing the potential for a multi-modal roadway to enhance comfort and safety along Avenue Q, between Sierra Highway and 20th Street East.

To register for the presentation, visit the project website at www.AvenueQCorridor.com, or go to www.zoom.us Webinar ID: 936 9995 0208 Passcode: 5851 on the day of the event.

Live presentation audio will be available for listening only by dialing 1-213-338-8477, Webinar ID: 936 9995 0208, Passcode 5851. Comments and questions can be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-434-0213 during the meeting. Simultaneous translation of the meeting will be provided in Spanish. Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

“The project team has reviewed and incorporated public input gathered during the ­first round of engagement, which was conducted during the spring of 2021,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We invite you to participate in the second and final workshop to preview and confirm recommendations on the draft concepts.”

“At this meeting we will share the results of the public engagement activities, including identified community priorities and desired improvements, present concept recommendations and gather ­final input from the community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“We will also share the next steps of the project as we move toward the Draft Final Report,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Your feedback and thoughts are important to the future of this corridor, so please get involved by participating in the workshop.”

The Avenue Q Corridor study is funded from a $250,000 grant provided through Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG). The funding is provided through SCAG’s Sustainable Communities Program for Regional Corridors. City staff will work with consultants from Toole Design to gather input from the community to draft the plan, which is anticipated to be completed in early 2022.

For more information, contact Megan Taggart at 661-267-5213 or email mtaggart@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

