Lancaster Sheriff’s Station issues tips to combat car thefts

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station continues to see an increase in car thefts, with the most commonly stolen vehicles being Kias, Hyundai Sonatas, Chevy Silverados and older model Hondas, officials announced this week.

As local detectives work to identify serial offenders, they’re encouraging local residents to follow these safety tips:

— Always lock your car. Check to make sure all doors and the trunk are locked and secured.

— Use an anti-theft device such as a club. Older model Honda sedans have ignition systems that can be easily tampered with. A device such as a club or steering wheel lock serve as a great visual deterrent.

— Never leave the key fob in the car.

— Never leave your car running, even just for one moment.

— Park in well lit areas.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant and take a few extra moments secure their vehicles to ensure they don’t become the next victim of a crime.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

