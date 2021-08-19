The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station continues to see an increase in car thefts, with the most commonly stolen vehicles being Kias, Hyundai Sonatas, Chevy Silverados and older model Hondas, officials announced this week.
As local detectives work to identify serial offenders, they’re encouraging local residents to follow these safety tips:
— Always lock your car. Check to make sure all doors and the trunk are locked and secured.
— Use an anti-theft device such as a club. Older model Honda sedans have ignition systems that can be easily tampered with. A device such as a club or steering wheel lock serve as a great visual deterrent.
— Never leave the key fob in the car.
— Never leave your car running, even just for one moment.
— Park in well lit areas.
Residents are advised to stay vigilant and take a few extra moments secure their vehicles to ensure they don’t become the next victim of a crime.
[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]
–
3 comments for "Lancaster Sheriff’s Station issues tips to combat car thefts"
FatWhiteBob says
If we had a decent DA and stiffer punishment for crimes we would not have to be so concerned about our vehicles being stolen.
Tim Scott says
What’s the sentence for GTA, typically, and what do you think it should be?
Okay.
That was a dirty play since I am pretty sure you won’t know. I just wanted to demonstrate how the general public has been brainwashed into “longer sentences are the solution.” They really aren’t, unless you make them long enough that no one lives long enough to get released.
I am more than willing to participate in intelligent discussions of how to actually prevent/discourage crime, with anyone who can get past the knee jerk responses.
William says
I dunno FWB. Our prisons have more people than the rest of the world combined. How’s that working for ya?
Or, maybe just more than any other country. Whatever.
Heck. We got a prison here in Lancaster. Do you like that?
Got any other ideas?