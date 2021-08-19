Help local detectives find man, 29, missing since Aug. 5

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a 26-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago.

Shawn Hill was last seen around 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 near Edwards Air Force Base, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

He is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, around 160 pounds, with a short black afro and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

Hill was last seen driving a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue SUV, with CA license plate 7WCG741.

Anyone with information about Hill is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.