Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines during the first few months of availability in the United States prevented nearly 140,000 virus-related deaths and 3 million infections, according to a study released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County-based think tank RAND and Indiana University.
The study, published in the journal Health Affairs, concluded that by the middle of May, the vaccination campaign that began in December led the average U.S. state to experience five fewer deaths per 10,000 adult residents. California saw an estimated 6.1 fewer COVID deaths per 10,000 adult residents, according to researchers. New York saw the largest estimated decrease, at 11.7 per 10,000.
“This study brings into focus the dramatic success of the early months of the nation’s coronavirus vaccine rollout,” according to a statement from Christopher Whaley, senior author of the study and a policy researcher at RAND Corporation. “The findings provide support for policies that further expand vaccine administration to enable a larger proportion of the nation’s population to benefit.”
Using data on vaccine administration and COVID deaths compiled by Bloomberg and The New York Times, respectively, researchers developed a model to estimate the number of fatalities that would have occurred absent the vaccinations. The study analyzed data from Dec. 21, 2020, to May 9.
According to researchers, Alaska was the first state to reach a vaccination rate of 20 doses per 100 adults, hitting that mark on Jan. 29. Alabama was the last state to hit that milestone.
California became the first state to reach the rate of 120 doses per 100 adults on May 6. According to RAND, many states still have not reached that rate.
8 comments for "RAND study: Early COVID vaccination efforts saved 140,000 U.S. lives"
manny says
Thank you Trump for operation warp speed! You saved so many lives!
Tim Scott says
LOL…sure. Without Trump no pharmaceutical company would EVER have thought “hmmm, world wide pandemic, wonder if there’s be any profit in developing a vaccine for that?” I mean, pharmaceutical companies have never been known for chasing profits, right?
Trumpist#1 says
Yes sir, manny! You said it before I could. But you know the left will never admit it.
Tim Scott says
Neither will the facts.
MSNPC says
Manny spoke facts.
Tim Scott says
Two wrong don’t make a right.
William says
But three do.
@MSNPC
Read my column, er, comment below to educate yourself, if that is at all possible.
William says
Trump made Warp Speed absolutley necessary by downplaying the pandemic and delaying a prompt response. (like he made all those Republican voter suppression laws “necessary” for the Rs after he lost a fair election and complained of election fraud….GOP Logic101)
We had other pandemics recently that didn’t need warp speed or a lockdown or a recession.
Here Manny, so you can understand.
It’s like Trump saw a small, containable fire in a wastebasket in the White House. (an analogy to COVID in February 2020)
He then told Bob Woodward in an interview that it’s no big deal. (just like he did about the pandemic)
Then, when the it caught the drapes on fire and eventually the West Wing, Trump gets credit for pulling the alarm LATE and it resulted in a 5 alarmer.
Now, he and you want to take credit for putting out a 5 alarm fire.
Do you realize how stupid you and Trumpist are now?
God. I get so tired of having to explain the reality to you folks. Get a clue. Get lots of clues.
And, don’t come back here ever till you get yourself a bushel of clues. Got it?