Palmdale woman, 51, missing, last seen in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 51-year-old, at-risk Palmdale woman who was last seen in Lancaster is missing, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help.

Kelly Lee Ray was last seen at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the 1000 block of West Avenue J in Lancaster, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Ray suffers from cirrhosis and kidney failure, and is dependent on medications, Koerner said.

Ray is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hat, black long-sleeve shirt, gray yoga pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about Ray is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station at 323-568-4800.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

