Final public meeting to discuss PWD hazard mitigation plan set for Aug. 26

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Water District will host a meeting next week to take comments from the community about its draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), which details threats from disasters and how they will be addressed.

The final public meeting is happening from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. Residents can attend in person at PWD’s main office, located at 2029 East Avenue Q, or virtually via GoToWebinar by registering at https://bit.ly/3wNxzt1.

Due to COVID-19, capacity for the in-person meeting will be limited and everyone will be required to wear masks. In-person attendees will receive free Luv Our H2O blue buckets filled with giveaways. All participants will be entered into a raffle to win a smart irrigation controller valued at $110.

At the meeting, HDR Inc. consultants, who are assisting PWD with the LHMP update, will discuss the draft that includes data collected from a community survey completed in the summer and comments from the first public meeting in July. After the Aug. 26 meeting, the draft will be finalized and presented to the PWD Board of Directors for approval.

“We hope that our community will join us to learn about this very important plan that will guide us when there is a disaster,” said Assistant General Manager Adam Ly. “People who are interested should review the plan that is available on our website and share their thoughts

with us virtually or in person at the meeting.”

The LHMP draft, which is available for viewing www.palmdalewater.org, evaluates the threats posed by natural disasters, such as earthquakes, dam failures, and extreme weather, and establishes PWD strategies for managing those risks. The plan will allow PWD to apply for federal and state hazard mitigation grants and disaster relief funds. The LHMP is updated every five years.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

