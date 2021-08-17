Lancaster sheriff’s deputies roll out body-worn cameras

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station has received more than 200 body-worn cameras, one for each deputy assigned to the station, officials announced Tuesday.

“I’m proud that our deputies in Lancaster are some of the [Los Angeles County Sheriff’s] Department’s earliest adopters of bodycam technology,” Captain John Lecrivain said. “These cameras will serve as another tool available to us as we work to keep the Lancaster community safe.”

“Public safety remains the number one priority in Lancaster,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “The body cameras now being worn by our deputies are helping advance that sense of accountability and ultimately making our city a safer, better place for all.”

Sheriff’s stations in Lancaster, Century, Lakewood, Industry, and West Hollywood were the first to be trained and equipped with the cameras beginning in the fall of 2020, according to LASD. The Department expects to complete the roll-out of body cameras in the first half of 2022.

Deputies are required to activate their body-worn cameras prior to initiating, or upon arrival at, any enforcement or investigative contact involving a member of the public, according to LASD. The cameras, the Department says, are a “promising tool to improve evidentiary outcomes, and enhance the safety of, and improve interactions between officers and the public.”

More information on LASD’s body-worn camera policy can be found at: https://lasd.org/transparency/bodyworncamerafaq/

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

