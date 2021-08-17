America’s Job Center to hold support staff recruitment event

LANCASTER — America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 1420 West Avenue I in Lancaster, will host a recruitment event for support staff on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Positions available include in-home educators, direct support professionals, and area assistant coordinators. Multiple positions available for each role. Registration is available at https://support_staff_event.eventbrite.com/.

Requirements and qualifications include high school diploma or equivalent, a valid California drivers license, CPR certification within thirty days of hire, and experience working with people with disabilities and the senior population.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

For more information, call Alexis Campbell at 818-370-1206.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

