Airbnb announces plans to combat unauthorized Halloween parties

Airbnb Tuesday announced a campaign to promote safe and responsible travel, and a plan to help prevent unauthorized parties over Halloween weekend.

The anchor of the plan is a ban on one-night reservations during Halloween weekend of entire home listings in Los Angeles and throughout the United States, with exceptions for guests with a history of positive reviews. This supports Airbnb’s ongoing party ban.

Airbnb introduced a variation of this type of holiday initiative for the first time over Halloween last year. The company said it was a success, with a drop in incidents such as unauthorized parties for Halloween by over 49% in the United States and Canada.

Specifically in Los Angeles County, more than 1,200 people were deterred by Airbnb’s various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2020.

Similar to New Year’s Eve and July 4 initiatives, the following criteria will be in place for guests attempting to book reservations in the U.S. and Canada over Halloween weekend:

— For one-night reservations, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings;

— As Halloween approaches, the company will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for parties. For example, Airbnb will leverage its technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb and also block reservations within an expanded radius;

— Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions; and

— Guests making one or two-night reservations will need to attest that they understand Airbnb’s party ban and that they may be subject to legal action if that rule is broken.