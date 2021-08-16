Smoke Advisory issued for the Antelope Valley

ANTELOPE VALLEY — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District issued a Smoke Advisory Monday for the Antelope Valley. This advisory will remain in effect for 48 hours.

“Numerous northern California wildfires are causing the migration of wildfire smoke into the Antelope Valley. Shifting winds over the next 24 to 48 hours may cause varying smoke impacts within the Antelope Valley,” according to the Advisory.

Smoke impacted areas are those areas where residents can see or smell smoke, according to AVQMD officials, who are advising residents to take the following precautions in smoke-impacted areas:

Avoid vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner if you have one (recirculation function is ideal).

Avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional

smoke inside.

Additionally, people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children are advised to remain indoors.

Fires generate smoke, which contains numerous air pollutants, including fine particulates known as PM10 and PM2.5m, according to AVQMD. The levels of smoke and particulates will depend on changes in winds and the containment of the fire.

–