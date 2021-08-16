Palmdale City Council workshop topics to include General Plan update, tourism improvement district

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council workshop will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B. It will be open to in-person attendance. Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Workshop topics will include an update on the city’s General Plan, a resolution to establish the Palmdale Tourism Improvement District, and a presentation of a commendation to Sean McElroy for his victory at the 2021 U23 National Cycling Championship.

The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings. Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.

Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83756117893?pwd=Q3E4Rk95d2llZGtONlVqSDcrMm1xdz09. Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 837 5611 7893 and passcode 236471.

While participating on Zoom, please press *9 to “Raise Your Hand” and wait for the host to ask you to unmute yourself. Press *6 to unmute your microphone. Then, state your name and city of residence for the record and begin.

Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–