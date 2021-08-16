“Generations” juried art exhibit reception on tap Friday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will jointly host an opening reception for a special juried art exhibition titled “Generations” on Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

The reception is the culmination of the “Generations” juried art competition which was held earlier in the year, and will feature live music and light refreshments.

The winners will be announced at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 protocols, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

Legacy Commons is located at 930 E. Ave. Q-9, and the Palmdale Playhouse is located at 38334 10th St. East.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–