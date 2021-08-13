NAMI, Cedars-Sinai partner for youth mental health services

Los Angeles County middle and high school students will have access to mental health prevention, early intervention and support services under a partnership announced Friday between a mental-health advocacy group and Cedars-Sinai.

“We are thrilled to have Cedars-Sinai’s grant support in educating our region’s youth about mental health issues, said Traute Winters, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Greater Los Angeles County. “NAMI’s youth programs expand students’, parents’, administrators’ and teachers’ knowledge of and options for addressing mental illness, giving everyone more power to disrupt patterns of stigma, discrimination, and silence.

“With the dramatic rise in mental health issues in adolescents, providing safe spaces to have these conversations and ensuring that our youth know they are not alone is more important than ever.”

According to NAMI, if teens lack mental health services in school, it diminishes their preparedness for college or careers. The partnership with Cedars-Sinai will support students’ potential and health, and equip teachers, school personnel and parents with advice, tips and encouragement, according to the organization.

NAMI’s mission is to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support and public awareness throughout L.A. County.

–