Free mattress recycling event for AV residents

PALMDALE – A free mattress recycling event for Antelope Valley residents will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Los Angeles County Public Works Road Yard #557, located at 38126 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Participants may drop off up to 10 mattresses/box springs for free.

Mattresses/box springs will not be accepted from commercial business haulers.

For additional information call (888) CLEANLA or visit CleanLA.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]