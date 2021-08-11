Person wounded in shooting involving deputy in Castaic area

CASTAIC – A person was wounded Wednesday in a shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy on the Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area, prompting a shutdown of the southbound freeway.

The shooting was reported about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, on the southbound 5 Freeway near Vista Del Lago Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what prompted the shooting were not immediately released. Dozens of sheriff’s department personnel responded to the scene, along with the county fire department, which was summoned to treat the wounded suspect.

The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown, although a report from the scene indicated a medical helicopter was being dispatched to the scene.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s department reported.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more information becomes available.

