Metalachi kicks off summer concert series at Amphitheater this Saturday

PALMDALE – Alt/Latin artists Metalachi will perform their unique blend of metal rock and mariachi music at the Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday, Aug. 14, as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests should bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and the onsite concessions, including beer and wine. Performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com, and onsite on the day of the event at 5 p.m. unless sold out in advance.

General admission tickets are $15 each. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult. Parking is free. A beautiful Palmdale Amphitheater sun shade will be given to the first 100 adults to come through the entrance gates. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.

Billed as the “World’s First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band,” Metalachi performs mariachi versions of classic metal songs such as “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, “Sweet Child of Mine” from Guns ‘N’ Roses, “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “Man In A Box” from Alice In Chains, “The Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin, “Cemetery Gates” from Pantera, and many more.

While they play their sets using traditional mariachi instruments, their stage show and presence is more along the lines of KISS and Rob Zombie, as they blend music and humor with outlandish costumes and stage personalities. Metalachi has earned the admiration and praise of a loyal and diverse fan base as well as noted musicians such as Pantera’s Vinnie Paul, Sublime’s Eric Wilson, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows, and Billy Idol. They have also been featured on America’s Got Talent, CNN’s Great Big Story, National Geographic and Rolling Stone en Español.

“For those who have never seen Metalachi, you’re in for a real treat,” said Palmdale’s Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith. “The concert is a part mariachi, part metal, part comedy and a ton of fun!”

Other concerts in the series included I AM KING: Michael Jackson Experience on August 21; Queen Nation, a live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits preserving the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen, performing August 27; Stevie Ray Visited, a blues rock show celebrating the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan performed by LA Rock City News “Best Blues Guitar Player,” Roby Duron, wraps up the season on August 28. Tickets for all concerts are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com.

The Palmdale Amphitheater is located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

