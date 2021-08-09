Wellbeing Study results to be reported live on Facebook

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a live presentation of the Wellbeing Study on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on the Facebook page City of Palmdale-Government. All residents and stakeholders are invited to attend.

Leading the presentation will be scholar practitioner Louis Alloro of The Wellbeing Lab. Alloro will facilitate community conversation around the research findings, lead a question and answer session, and discuss how the survey results will apply in building a Wellbeing Coalition in the Antelope Valley.

The study was conducted in July to gauge the overall wellbeing of residents in the Antelope Valley. It revealed, among other things, that despite struggles with the post-pandemic new normal, increasing homelessness, and mental health challenges, almost 20% of Antelope Valley residents consider themselves as thriving.

The full report was commissioned by the city of Palmdale and conducted by The Wellbeing Lab in partnership Drs. Michelle McQuaid and Peggy Kern from the Center for Wellbeing may be downloaded at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Report .

Alloro will also lead the wellbeing classes for a Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology (CAPP), which will begin in September and run through February. Local leaders from all sectors are encouraged to apply. Applications are available at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Wellbeing. Scholarships are available from City of Palmdale’s Leadership Antelope Valley initiative, a project of Palmdale Cares.

“I am looking forward to seeing AV residents and leaders on the Facebook live broadcast,” said Assistant to the City Manager Nardy Lopez. “It will give you a greater understanding on how you can make an impact on your personal, workplace, and community’s wellbeing.”

For more information about the report or the CAPP class, email Nardy Lopez at nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–