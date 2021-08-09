Man shot to death in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – A man fatally shot in Lancaster last week has been identified.

He was 34-year-old DeJuan Beverly of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Beverly was standing outside his vehicle on Ovington Street when he was confronted by at least one suspect, sheriff’s officials said. The suspect started shooting at Beverly, and then Beverly ran into a local business in the 200 block of Pillsbury Street, where he collapsed, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies dispatched to the location found Beverly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

