Man killed in solo motorcycle crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man died after crashing his motorcycle in Palmdale Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, on 90th Street East near Avenue M, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was driving northbound on 90th Street East, at approximately 65 mph, and for unknown reasons, lost control of his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle and crashed onto the highway,” the news release states.

“The victim was trapped under the motorcycle and it burst into flames,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died in surgery about three hours later, according to the news release.

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s.

No further information on the incident was released.

