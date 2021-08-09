Health, environmental justice, equity, parks & public facilities to be discussed at final Palmdale General Plan Meeting

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is encouraging local residents to participate in its sixth and final General Plan Advisory Committee meeting.

The virtual public meeting will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will cover the issues of health, environmental justice, equity, parks, and public facilities. Participants will be able to review details of the policy frameworks with the General Plan team, ask questions, and provide comments during the virtual meeting.

To sign up for this meeting, visit the project website at www.Palmdale2045.org.

“We’ve covered a lot of topics so far and we’ll wrap up with some important items for the community to weigh in on,” said Palmdale Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton. “Public input is key as we plan and develop Palmdale’s future through our new General Plan.”

For more information, visit www.Palmdale2045.org, contact Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200, or email generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

