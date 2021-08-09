The Antelope Valley Times

Free pilot program provides hands-on parenting advice

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is offering free Parent-Child Care (PC-CARE) to 50 local families as part of a pilot program funded by a grant from Costco.

Designed for children ages 1-10 and their parent(s), PC-CARE is a hands-on approach through which a specially trained therapist delivers real-time feedback and coaching while observing interactions between parent(s) and child. As a result, parents gain insight and new skills to help their children develop positive behaviors. The program is one hour a week for eight weeks.

“The Children’s Center is excited to offer this comprehensive program to local families at no charge,” said Clinical Supervisor Doug Corrigan, EdD, LMFT. “PC-CARE is the closest you can get to a parenting manual that supports each parent and child’s unique needs.”

PC-CARE is beneficial for:

  • Children who have experienced a traumatic event.
  • Caregivers who want to learn new parenting tools.
  • Families adapting to a new situation, such as moving to a new home or adding a baby to the family.
  • Those struggling with disruptive behaviors or lack of compliance.
  • Parents who want to improve their relationships with their kids.

For more information or to enroll in the pilot program, call 661-949-1206.

Specialized PC-CARE training for therapists was provided by University of California Davis and funded by Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center through a grant from Kaiser Permanente. It is part of a comprehensive initiative to help parents create healthy and strong relationships with their children, beginning at birth.

“We are excited to also train members of our clinical team to provide PC-CARE to our patients,” said Pam Griffin, chief of staff for Bartz-Altadonna. “This allows us to reach more members of the community as we work together to create healthier families.”

The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

