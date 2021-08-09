Free pilot program provides hands-on parenting advice

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is offering free Parent-Child Care (PC-CARE) to 50 local families as part of a pilot program funded by a grant from Costco.

Designed for children ages 1-10 and their parent(s), PC-CARE is a hands-on approach through which a specially trained therapist delivers real-time feedback and coaching while observing interactions between parent(s) and child. As a result, parents gain insight and new skills to help their children develop positive behaviors. The program is one hour a week for eight weeks.

“The Children’s Center is excited to offer this comprehensive program to local families at no charge,” said Clinical Supervisor Doug Corrigan, EdD, LMFT. “PC-CARE is the closest you can get to a parenting manual that supports each parent and child’s unique needs.”

PC-CARE is beneficial for:

Children who have experienced a traumatic event.

Caregivers who want to learn new parenting tools.

Families adapting to a new situation, such as moving to a new home or adding a baby to the family.

Those struggling with disruptive behaviors or lack of compliance.

Parents who want to improve their relationships with their kids.

For more information or to enroll in the pilot program, call 661-949-1206.

Specialized PC-CARE training for therapists was provided by University of California Davis and funded by Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center through a grant from Kaiser Permanente. It is part of a comprehensive initiative to help parents create healthy and strong relationships with their children, beginning at birth.

“We are excited to also train members of our clinical team to provide PC-CARE to our patients,” said Pam Griffin, chief of staff for Bartz-Altadonna. “This allows us to reach more members of the community as we work together to create healthier families.”

The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

