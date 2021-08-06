Lancaster hosting reopening celebration on The BLVD Aug. 13

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster is marking its post-pandemic reopening with a public celebration on The BLVD next week, officials announced Friday.

Themed “Welcome Back Lancaster: Stronger Together,” the event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in downtown Lancaster. The event will feature live entertainment, children’s activities, vendors, a beer garden, special photo opportunities, displays, and more.

“After a difficult 17 months of life in a pandemic, the city is now able to hold large community events once again… During this event in downtown Lancaster, we’ll get to see a piece of each event that went virtual or got postponed, from the Easter Eggstravaganza to A Magical BLVD Christmas,” according to a news release promoting the event.

The official opening ceremony for the event will begin at 6:50 p.m. at Ehrlich Avenue, with a tribute to “the heroes in our community who have sustained our city since March 2020,” according to the news release. The event will conclude with fireworks.

For more information about this event, contact Lancaster’s Parks, Recreation, Arts, and Community Services Department at 661-723-6077.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

