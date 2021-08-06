LANCASTER – If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.
The suspect is wanted for burglary.
He is accused of stealing several items from a victim’s garage, including the bicycle shown.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Reader at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
2 comments for "Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected burglar"
Barney says
… yet another national socialist democrat, making a grab for the free stuff, snatching anything in site that isn’t nailed down –
Burglar says
John or Juan.