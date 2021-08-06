The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected burglar

by 2 Comments

[Image via LASD]
LANCASTER – If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for burglary.

He is accused of stealing several items from a victim’s garage, including the bicycle shown.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Reader at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

 

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster

2 comments for "Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected burglar"

  1. … yet another national socialist democrat, making a grab for the free stuff, snatching anything in site that isn’t nailed down –

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *