Former Trump associates sued in L.A. by Qatari travel firm

Two former associates of former President Donald Trump were sued Friday in Los Angeles by a Qatari travel firm for allegedly “orchestrating a disinformation campaign” against the country on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Elliott Broidy, a former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee who pleaded guilty last year to federal charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent — and was later pardoned by Trump — and George Nader, a former Trump advisor who pleaded guilty to child sex charges, were allegedly paid to target plaintiffs Mosafer Inc. and other Qatar and Qatari-American businesses “in violation of numerous reporting and labeling obligations under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and other federal and state laws,” according to the filing in Los Angeles federal court.

An email seeking comment sent to a representative of Broidy Capital Management in Los Angeles was not immediately answered. A representative for Nader could not immediately be reached.

Nader — who was a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election — was sentenced in June of last year to 10 years in federal prison for bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. to engage in sexual activity. He also acknowledged possessing child pornography.

The lawsuit alleges that Broidy’s unregistered foreign lobbying efforts “extended far beyond those that he pled guilty to,” and both he and Nader “acted as unregistered agents of the UAE in violation of FARA.”

Mosafer contends that in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars, Broidy and Nader “yielded their tremendous political influence to lobby United States government officials to take anti-Qatari positions,” according to the complaint.

Their efforts, the suit alleges, went beyond lobbying the White House on behalf of the UAE. Broidy and Nader “spearheaded a widespread disinformation campaign which targeted Qatar and Qatari-American businesses with the goal of inflicting catastrophic financial loss,” the plaintiffs allege.

As a result of the defendants’ campaign, “innocent Qatari-related businesses — including plaintiffs Mosafer entities — suffered catastrophic loss,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Through this lawsuit, the Mosafer entities seek to hold defendants accountable for their anti-competitive, deceptive, unfair and unlawful conduct, and to permanently enjoin them from continuing to perpetrate this conduct,” according to the suit.

–