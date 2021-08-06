Food & backpack giveaway at Lancaster Baptist Church this Saturday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Community Advisory Council is hosting a drive-thru food and backpack distribution event in the Antelope Valley this Saturday.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Lancaster Baptist Church, located at 4020 East Lancaster Boulevard.

Food baskets will be distributed to any resident in need, and backpacks will also be available for any child in need (one backpack per child, child must be present), according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.