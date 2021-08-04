Local youth invited to access free resources at WEDO Connection drop-in center

LANCASTER – WEDO, a division of The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, is offering free resources, referrals and support for transitional-age youth, ages 16-25, through its Connection Post & Drop-in Center, the organization announced.

The center is located at 45111 Fern Avenue in Lancaster, and participants can “drop in” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays; from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends; or by appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Many young people struggle with the rigors and responsibilities associated with adulthood,” said Program Manager Destiny McCune. “CCAV’s WEDO Connection Post & Drop-in Center is a safe and welcoming place where young adults can receive the tools and support they need to build the future they want.”

The WEDO Connection Post & Drop-in Center offers an array of fun and interactive programs, resources for daily living, and access to trained therapists, who are available to help navigate the challenges of adulthood. Participants also can access laundry and shower facilities and receive free meals.

Activities scheduled for August include:

Crafts designed to inspire creativity and connection.

Therapist-led discussions called “Table Talks,” covering topics such as self-care, emotional pain and safety.

“What’s Your Story,” a therapist-directed storytelling activity that allows participants to capture their unique journeys through life.

Transitional-age youth are also invited to enjoy the monthly Floats & Flicks Movie Night, featuring a big screen movie, popcorn and ice cream floats. This month’s movie Captain America: The First Avenger will be shown on Monday, Aug. 16, at 4:30 p.m.

For more information about activities and resources available at the WEDO Connection Post & Drop-in Center, visit to ccav.org/connection or call 661-949-1206.

[Information via news release from The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

–