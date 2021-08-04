Housing rights workshops for landlords and tenants on tp

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and the Housing Rights Center will host two free virtual housing rights workshops for landlords and tenants in August.

The workshop for tenants will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is available at www.housingrightscenter.org/workshops . Topics to be covered include emergency eviction protections, rental assistance and resources, fair housing rights for families, immigrants, disability accommodations, and more.

The workshop for landlords will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is available at www.housingrightscenter.org/workshops. Topics to be covered include COVID-19 eviction laws, rental assistance and recovery, fair housing laws, disability accommodations, best practices, and more.

For more information about these events, call 1-213-387-8400, ext. 1018, or email outreach@housingrightscenter.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

