PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to a virtual presentation this Thursday to discuss the concept for a new permanent supportive housing community in Palmdale.
The presentation starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, and attendees can register at: https://housingpartners.com/avenuer/
About the project
Located at the corner of Avenue R and 30th Street East, Avenue R Apartments will be a 57‐unit 100% permanent supportive housing community open to VA certified homeless veterans, non-VA certified homeless veterans, and homeless individuals.
The development will consist of 56 studio units and a two-bedroom manager’s unit located throughout six two‐story Spanish‐style casitas and a central clubhouse. Three offices will be provided for individual case management sessions, as well as a community room and central plaza for hosting group meetings, classes, workshops, and specialized trainings.
The design of the Avenue R Apartments is centered on creating a welcoming, safe environment for residents that promotes their health, wellbeing, and connections to the surrounding community. For a development summary on the Avenue R apartments, click here.
The project is presented by Highridge Costa, a leader in affordable housing, and Western Community Housing Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes affordable housing and provides social services to low-income seniors and family households.
14 comments for "Virtual presentation this Thursday on new housing community in Palmdale"
Francisco Sanchez says
Nothing wrong with helping the vets on their needs but, why only in the Eastside? Besides, the project is already moving up fast. Why the call on the community? Because the city, developer or someone has found a problem and need the approval from the people. Then, if something goes BAD, is the community ‘s problem for approving it. As usual.
Crossroads says
Only in the forsaken desert
William says
my2cents. Exactly.
The boat only holds 100 people lets keep loading more and more people on it till it capsizes.
I believe there’s a law or policy that water companies can’t refuse to hook up a new house or business. Doesn’t matter if there’s no water, just hook ’em up.
Is the Centennial City still going up at Fort Tejon?
I don’t get it. If there is no place to live in a city because it’s full, go somewhere else where there’s room and water. That’s been the America Way in the past. “Go west young man.” I guess that was spoken by easterners. LOL
As for water, 80% of the water goes to agriculture which is like 1.6 % of the economy in California.
It’s as if we were simply exporting our water outside the state and country contained inside almonds and vegetables. Or like Sparkletts and others, shipping it directly out of state.
Oh, well. We don’t live forever. The universe doesn’t care. It notices we don’t either.
Re-elected says
Not opposed to the project. I am opposed to it being literally right next to a school. There will be problems because of the population. This housing is a great idea for veterans who I assume have mental health struggles and we owe it to them to do projects like this. I just wish we could be smarter about choosing where to place them.
Claire says
I think this is beautiful! A welcoming safe environment for residents.
Claire says
An unfair experiment on a portion of the city that is already dealing with high crime rates. Nothing is going to fix the problems our DA is creating, this will only exacerbate it and making it harder for current residents.
138 hwy says
Hmmmm. Why don;t they build these 600 square foot dwellings in Malibu, Bel Air, Pacific palisades, Beverly hills, Hidden Hills, etc.? Every body should know that these units will become “instant ghettos.”
Reality says
They won’t if the city and community has a vested interest. A ghetto doesn’t have to be what you envision
Stinger says
Ah, the same old false objections… more of the usual NIMBYisms and whataboutisms to argue against moving forward to help our homeless veterans who need help. Of course, if you try to help anyone ELSE, these same people will cry, “what about the vets!”
my2cents says
Before any more housing or apartment buildings get built, why doesn’t the state, county, and city officials fix our current infrastructure? We’re told to cut back on water usage, help conserve electricity, don’t run this or that during flex alerts. If the electric companies, water departments, etc. struggle with providing services to those of us already here, I don’t see how building new houses and apartments are going to help. Maybe it’s time to invest in stocks for battery-powered candles.
William says
my2cents. Exactly.
The boat only holds 100 people lets keep loading more and more people on it till it capsizes.
I believe there’s a law or policy that water companies can’t refuse to hook up a new house or business. Doesn’t matter if there’s no water, just hook ’em up.
Is the Centennial City still going up at Fort Tejon?
I don’t get it. If there is no place to live in a city because it’s full, go somewhere else where there’s room and water. That’s been the America Way in the past. “Go west young man.” I guess that was spoken by easterners. LOL
As for water, 80% of the water goes to agriculture which is like 1.6 % of the economy in California.
It’s as if we were simply exporting our water outside the state and country contained inside almonds and vegetables. Or like Sparkletts and others, shipping it directly out of state.
Oh, well. We don’t live forever. The universe doesn’t care. It notices we don’t either.
Stinger says
Sooo…. This project, by groups OTHER than SCE or PWD, etc., should NOT be allowed to move forward because you believe SCE and PWD, etc., should do unrelated infrastructure work somewhere else? Really?
Okay, then: With that logic, YOU should not permit yourself to do anything at all, ever again, until these infrastructure projects you want are done… NOTHING ELSE may be done by you UNTIL that happens. ‘kay? Make sense you to you?
Marty True says
Of course more apartments being dumped on the Eastside of Palmdale. When is the Westside gonna get at least 1 project. Our elected majority are blocking the Westside from their fair share of apartments and it is wrong! . Remember this when election time comes around.
Jean says
My husband is a veteran a disabled veteran. Let’s get these people into safe places. My concen is all the motels occupying drug attacks. The healing starts somewhere