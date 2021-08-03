Virtual presentation this Thursday on new housing community in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to a virtual presentation this Thursday to discuss the concept for a new permanent supportive housing community in Palmdale.

The presentation starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, and attendees can register at: https://housingpartners.com/avenuer/

About the project

Located at the corner of Avenue R and 30th Street East, Avenue R Apartments will be a 57‐unit 100% permanent supportive housing community open to VA certified homeless veterans, non-VA certified homeless veterans, and homeless individuals.

The development will consist of 56 studio units and a two-bedroom manager’s unit located throughout six two‐story Spanish‐style casitas and a central clubhouse. Three offices will be provided for individual case management sessions, as well as a community room and central plaza for hosting group meetings, classes, workshops, and specialized trainings.

The design of the Avenue R Apartments is centered on creating a welcoming, safe environment for residents that promotes their health, wellbeing, and connections to the surrounding community. For a development summary on the Avenue R apartments, click here.

The project is presented by Highridge Costa, a leader in affordable housing, and Western Community Housing Inc., a nonprofit organization that promotes affordable housing and provides social services to low-income seniors and family households.