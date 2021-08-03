Palmdale Food Truck Rollout returns to Palmdale Auto Mall Aug. 6

PALMDALE – The next Palmdale Food Truck Rollout event is happening from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 6, at the Palmdale Auto Mall, according to an announcement by the city of Palmdale.

The food trucks will be parked on Auto Center Drive, and the event will feature some of the best food trucks in the Antelope Valley including Birria Hernandez, Carbonara, Filthy’s, Fresh of the Grill, Go Fusion, Kona Ice, Sweet Spoon Creamery, Lulu’s Tamales, Refi Snacks, Izzy’s Taco House, and Churros Los Primos.

“The first rollout was a huge success and a lot of fun,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Bring your family and come out Friday for some great food and fun.”

“Take advantage of our beautiful summer evenings with a delicious meal while supporting local businesses,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Economic Development department at 661-267-5125 or email economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale,]

