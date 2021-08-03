Local input sought for county park needs in the Antelope Valley

ANTELOPE VALLEY – Local residents are being asked for input on their parks and recreation needs in a series of virtual workshops and online surveys conducted this month by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

County officials will apply an equity lens to identify, analyze, map and document the need for parks, beaches, lakes, trails, natural areas and open spaces, including the park needs of rural communities in the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains and Santa Catalina Island.

“Parks are a matter of public health, social equity and serve a vital role in supporting resilient communities throughout Los Angeles County,” said Norma Garcia-Gonzalez, director of LA County Parks and Recreation. “We encourage all Los Angeles County residents to participate and get involved. Their input will help inform future planning and funding allocation for regional parks, open space, and trails.”

Eleven online workshops are scheduled for August and early September 2021, one for each regional study area established for the Regional and Rural Edition, which is a focused update of the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Parks and Recreation Needs Assessment. Each workshop will include specific information about the study area, allowing for more focused discussions based on geography and the unique attributes of each area.

The Antelope Valley workshop will take place via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Local residents can register to attend the session at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/regional-and-rural-park-needs-workshop-antelope-valley-tickets-165366512691.

Additionally, three online surveys are being used to collect public input. The first survey is intended for a countywide audience and focuses on general recreation needs and preferences. It is available at https://new.maptionnaire.com/q/4j3jjv8n3iur. The second survey focuses on the park and recreation needs of rural communities in the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains and Santa Catalina Island. It is available at https://new.maptionnaire.com/q/6buc88wjr4cy.

Both surveys are available in English, Spanish, Armenian, Chinese (traditional and simplified) and Korean. A third and final survey will be launched in late August or early September and will focus on regional recreation needs and preferences. The department has set up social media accounts for the project on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The account name is “lacparkneeds” across all three platforms. More information about the project can be found at https://lacountyparkneeds.org/rre-home/.