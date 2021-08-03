DACC announces “Love at First Sight” enhanced adoption program

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) this week rolled out a pilot enhanced adoption program called “Love at First Sight.”

The purpose of this program is to improve the adoption experience for customers, increase adoption rates, decrease animals’ length of stay in the care center, and increase efficient use of staff time at DACC’s animal care centers.

With Love at First Sight, members of the public will be able to self-schedule appointments on DACC’s website to visit one of its seven animal care centers. During their visit, potential adopters will be able to view all available animals and adopt on a first-come, first-served basis. Animals that are spayed or neutered and available that day will be listed as “Ready to Go Home.”

“I appreciate the Department of Animal Care and Control for taking my constituents’ concerns seriously and making important changes to improve access to our animal care centers,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Not only will people be able to make walk-up appointments, they will again have the chance to walk through the kennels and make that ‘love at first sight’ connection with their new furry family member.”

To self-schedule an appointment at the Lancaster Animal Care Center, visit: https://lacodacc.as.me/schedule.php?calendarID=3980265. To self-schedule an appointment at the Palmdale Animal Care Center, visit: https://lacodacc.as.me/schedule.php?calendarID=3980269.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.]

