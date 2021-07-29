SuperLotto ticket with 5 winning numbers sold at Palmdale gas station

PALMDALE – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $12 million.

There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one at a Shell gas station located at 1127 W. Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale, the California Lottery announced.

They are each worth $7,862.

The other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Goleta, Salinas and Sacramento.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 20, 24, 32, 35, 39 and the Mega number was 25. The jackpot was $11 million.

The drawing was the fifth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

–