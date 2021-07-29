Armed man barricaded in Lancaster taken into custody

LANCASTER – An armed man who barricaded himself in a house in Lancaster Thursday morning was taken into custody after setting the residence on fire.

The incident was reported around 9:40a.m. Thursday, July 29, on the 44600 Block of 4th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene, and then summoned a Special Weapons Team.

Crisis negotiators worked to contact the man, who was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

He was eventually taken into custody early Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

No further information on the incident was released by the sheriff’s department.