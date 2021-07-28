The Antelope Valley Times

Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thief

[Images via LASD]
LANCASTER – If you recognize this woman, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

She is accused of using a victim’s stolen credit card at a local business.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Llaury at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

1 comment for "Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thief"

  1. Pretty stupid of her, don’t exceed $900 in merchandise and just walk out. Why use stolen credit cards it’s all free. Oh yeah, fix that mask or you will be arrested.

    Reply

