LANCASTER – If you recognize this woman, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.
The suspect is wanted for theft.
She is accused of using a victim’s stolen credit card at a local business.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Llaury at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
1 comment for "Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thief"
Help yourself says
Pretty stupid of her, don’t exceed $900 in merchandise and just walk out. Why use stolen credit cards it’s all free. Oh yeah, fix that mask or you will be arrested.