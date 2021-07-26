Palmdale General Plan meetings continue this Wednesday, public attendance encouraged

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting public participation for the fourth virtual joint General Plan Advisory Committee and public meeting in a series of meetings that will cover specific policy topics, including housing, safety, health, and public facilities (schools, libraries, recreation).

The next virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will be the second of two meetings, which will cover the issues of land use, mobility, and housing. Participants will be able to review details of the policy frameworks with the General Plan team, ask questions, and provide comments during the virtual meetings.

To sign up for the virtual meetings, visit the project website at www.Palmdale2045.org.

All meetings take place via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Upcoming meeting dates and topics are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 5 – Economic development and military readiness

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Health, environmental justice, equity, parks, and public facilities

Requests for ASL and Spanish language translation will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date. Please send your request to generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

“Public participation is critical to ensure that our decision-makers have the information and input needed to best shape the future of the City through the General Plan,” said Palmdale Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton

For more information, visit www.Palmdale2045.org, or contact the City of Palmdale Planning Division at 661/267-5200, or by email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.