Local traffic enforcement operation nets 81 citations, 1 DUI arrest

PALMDALE – Eighty-one citations were issued and one motorist was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday when the Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce conducted a large scale operation in Palmdale, authorities said.

The operation consisted of 27 deputies and officers from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. It was conducted Saturday, July 24, “to combat the street racing and reckless driving that occurs on a weekly bases in the area of the ‘Walmart’ parking lot located at 40130 10th Street West [in] Palmdale,” the news release states.

The operation resulted in the following:

13 misdemeanor citations

68 infraction citations

16 vehicles towed

1 driving under the influence arrest

The majority of the citations were for illegal equipment modifications and reckless driving, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

In May 2021, authorities announced the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force as a collaboration between the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and the local California Highway Patrol to conduct speed enforcement operations throughout the Antelope Valley.

