PALMDALE – Eighty-one citations were issued and one motorist was arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday when the Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce conducted a large scale operation in Palmdale, authorities said.
The operation consisted of 27 deputies and officers from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. It was conducted Saturday, July 24, “to combat the street racing and reckless driving that occurs on a weekly bases in the area of the ‘Walmart’ parking lot located at 40130 10th Street West [in] Palmdale,” the news release states.
The operation resulted in the following:
- 13 misdemeanor citations
- 68 infraction citations
- 16 vehicles towed
- 1 driving under the influence arrest
The majority of the citations were for illegal equipment modifications and reckless driving, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.
In May 2021, authorities announced the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force as a collaboration between the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations and the local California Highway Patrol to conduct speed enforcement operations throughout the Antelope Valley.
Previous related story: LASD introduces Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force
–
3 comments for "Local traffic enforcement operation nets 81 citations, 1 DUI arrest"
Operation says
Good job. Keep it up!
Tim Scott says
Massive profits for operation: help our cousin at the impound yard buy a new boat.
Wait, you were buying into the idea that this had something to do with street racers?
Matt says
27 deputies caught 1 guy or girl for DUI???? Sounds like a waste of resources to me. I’m sure 27 deputies on normal patrol would found more than 1 DUI.