Supervisor Barger proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on homelessness

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday she has authored a motion to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness to give recommendations to the board on ways to solve the homelessness crisis.
“The creation of a blue ribbon commission is critical to finally address that homelessness is a serious crisis,” Barger said. A blue ribbon commission is typically made up of experts in a field and functions to give recommendations, but does not hold any power itself.
“I have said many times that the status quo is no longer working and it’s time that we engage and collaborate with service providers, government agencies and city representatives throughout the county to come up with new strategies and solutions to bring individuals off the street and provide them with the care and services they deserve,” Barger said. “We cannot wait another day before upending our existing systems and approaches while vulnerable residents are dying and left to languish on our streets.”
Barger proposes that the commission be composed of nine appointed members. The commission would research homelessness governance reports and best practices from cities across the nation, as well as take into account how mental health care and substance abuse services are currently offered to people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County and how it can be improved.
The commission would also review the Joint Powers Authority that governs the county’s participation in the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. That review would include an assessment of the powers and limitations of the organization and fiscal and operational consequences if the county decides to withdraw from it.
Barger’s motion proposes that the commission hold regularly scheduled meetings with county departments, agencies, stakeholders, service providers and local leaders. If the motion is approved, the commission would present its report with recommendations and assessments to the board within six months.
9 comments for "Supervisor Barger proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on homelessness"
Sam says
Could you imagine if Barger picked Rex to be on her commission? I can see it now at their first meeting…Mr. Parris your thoughts on how we can address homelessness? Then brace yourself for a tirade about shooting the homeless if they attempt to rob you/the county keeps dumping them in the AV/I’m gonna close the Metrolink station/67 homeless people a day are coming to Lancaster/Kensington is brilliant/since time began people have been sent to the desert to die/blah blah blah.
I would pay to see that.
Lisa says
They turn every article in to a political Issue
William says
Here you go Lisa.
politics
Definition of politics
1a: the art or science of government
b: the art or science concerned with guiding or influencing governmental policy
c: the art or science concerned with winning and holding control over a government
Y’see. It covers most of the things in our lives. Now “partisan politics” is the blood sport between the politcal parties.
Tim Scott says
LOLOLOLOL…Lisa, please tell me that you did recognize that the county board of supervisors, including Barger, are ELECTED officials. I mean, there are people who post here who are really uninformed about the world, but surely that didn’t slip by you…
Tim Scott says
Not just a commission! A BLUE RIBBON commission!
Obviously a Republican going all out in pretending to GAF when we all know she doesn’t. “Let’s ‘research solutions’ and hope that some other crisis takes over the news cycle before any recommendations are made so we can quietly ignore them, because the elites who support the GOP pay me to make sure nothing is actually done to solve problems.”
Barger has opposed every solution ever suggested, as is her job as defined by her employers, and I for one think presenting this “news” as if it implies she is actually trying to solve the problem to be more than a bit naive. I am disappointed AV Times.
Politicians don't care says
The Democrats are doing a lousy job too.
Tim Scott says
I didn’t say they weren’t…but I think that they are generally trying. The GOP has basically thrown their lot in with the tiny but powerful minority if elites, who frankly just couldn’t care less about homelessness since obviously it doesn’t directly affect them. This stunt from Barger should be called out as the stunt that it is, not presented as “look at the effort this GOP lapdog is faking.”
Politicians don't care says
Politicians on both sides don’t care because frankly it doesn’t directly affect them. All that matters to either party is that they look good to their constituents in order to get re-elected, and it works. I care deeply for each and every lost soul because I’ve been where these people are. Not one politician actually listens to the people that could put a dent in this situation, it’s like talking to a wall. Democrats live in gated communities too.
Tim Scott says
However, elected officials who want to stay in office as Democrats do have to make efforts on issues like homelessness because their constituents demand it. Republicans elected officials don’t have to make that kind of effort because the GOP operates on “well, if we can convince our constituents that we have a plan to just make the homeless go somewhere else using police terror tactics, or to make homelessness a crime and throw the homeless out of sight into debtor’s prisons, basically anything that just allows our constituents to feel like they are ‘better than’ since these bad things aren’t happening to them…” Plenty of GOP voters seem to support that kind of “problem solving.”