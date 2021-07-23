LANCASTER – A new captain has been selected to lead the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station following Captain Weber’s retirement.
Captain John J. Lecrivain has been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1995 and comes to the city of Lancaster with a tremendous amount of experience in community policing.
Lecrivain began his career at the East Los Angeles Station as a patrol deputy and then as a sergeant. He has also worked at the COPS Bureau Crime Impact Team, and as a lieutenant at the Lost Hills/Malibu Station, Court Services, Santa Clarita Station, Community Partnerships and most recently served as the Department liaison to the Antelope Valley Stations settlement agreement with the United States Department of Justice.
Lecrivain holds a bachelors degree from Cal State Long Beach and enjoys spending time with his family, woodworking and fishing.
“Lancaster is a busy station and Captain Lecrivain has already jumped in with both feet at full speed. We are excited for our residents to meet your new captain at different events in the upcoming weeks,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
7 comments for "Lancaster Sheriff’s Station welcomes new captain"
Alby says
This is Lancaster, a place where methheads and crackheads get support from the local sherrifs because they’re related and probably have children together that grow up to make everyone else guilty until proven innocent and Lecrivain is most likely a puppet thats gonna wash his hands of most of it just like all the other feckless jerk-offs in that worthless department. Higher-ups need to replace everyone in that lousy department. I wish Earths heated core could swallow that department with everyone of them in it slowly.
Lancaster Station says
Best of luck to Captain John J. Lecrivain…
Joe getblosji says
Kern county needs a new sheriff or the whole department!!!
Nothing being done about pot growers here
Come on out here they will not bother pot growing in Kern!!!
This is LA County fool says
Why are you crying about Kern county on ….. The AV times? Since when is the AV Kern county?
Tim Scott says
Have you ever been to Rosamond?
Joker says
You don’t get it do you, FOOL!
Matt says
U do realize Rosamond is in the Antelope Valley right? The Antelope Valley is not just Palmdale/Lancaster.