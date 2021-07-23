Lancaster Sheriff’s Station welcomes new captain

LANCASTER – A new captain has been selected to lead the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station following Captain Weber’s retirement.

Captain John J. Lecrivain has been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1995 and comes to the city of Lancaster with a tremendous amount of experience in community policing.

Lecrivain began his career at the East Los Angeles Station as a patrol deputy and then as a sergeant. He has also worked at the COPS Bureau Crime Impact Team, and as a lieutenant at the Lost Hills/Malibu Station, Court Services, Santa Clarita Station, Community Partnerships and most recently served as the Department liaison to the Antelope Valley Stations settlement agreement with the United States Department of Justice.

Lecrivain holds a bachelors degree from Cal State Long Beach and enjoys spending time with his family, woodworking and fishing.

“Lancaster is a busy station and Captain Lecrivain has already jumped in with both feet at full speed. We are excited for our residents to meet your new captain at different events in the upcoming weeks,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

