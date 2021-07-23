2021 AV Fair back on, 82nd annual event set for October

LANCASTER – The previously announced “Barntober Fest” is now officially the 2021 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, organizers announced Friday.

The eight-day event will take place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, with dark days scheduled for Oct. 4 and 5, at the AV Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

“We are all thrilled to announce that our beloved AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival is back on,” said Drew Mercy, President of the AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival Board of Directors. “Earlier in the year, the large-scale restrictions would not have allowed us to move forward to host a traditional Fair, but our staff, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors and leadership teams remained vigilant — working together to ensure we are ready to host our iconic Fair.”

“There will be some differences this year,” Mercy continued. “While we will not be including headline arena concerts, some of the all-time favorite arena events will be returning… We do look forward to bringing headline concerts back to the Fairgrounds in the not-too-distant future when performers’ touring schedule allows.”

The 2021 Fair will feature live music, carnival rides, pig races, select exhibits and arena events, including the California Circuit Finals Rodeo, a Hispanic Rodeo and Concert, two Monster Truck shows, Figure 8 races, the Rural Olympics, and a Demolition Derby.

General admission and RAM PRCA CA Circuit Finals Rodeo arena event tickets will go on sale Aug. 2. For all Fair updates and announcements, visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair and Event Center.]

