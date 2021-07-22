Palmdale men arrested with loaded “ghost guns” in Glendale

GLENDALE – Two Palmdale men were arrested by Glendale police last week for allegedly possessing two loaded “ghost guns” in a vehicle, authorities announced.

Police made the arrests at 11:20 p.m. Friday, July 16, after stopping a vehicle that was traveling about 100 mph on the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to a news release from the Glendale Police Department.

“The officer contacted the driver, identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Michel of Palmdale, regarding the violation. Michel admitted that he was speeding and also stated he was unlicensed. While speaking with Michel, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle,” the news release states.

“A records check of Michel revealed his driver’s license had been suspended. An additional officer arrived on scene to assist and officers asked Michel and the front passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Christopher Smith of Palmdale, to exit the vehicle. Smith did not have identification on him and told officers his name was ‘Tristen Thompson,’” the news release states.

“During a search of the vehicle, officers located two loaded handguns with no serial numbers on them along with marijuana. Both Michel and Smith denied knowing that there were two loaded firearms in the vehicle,” the news release states.

Both men were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm in a vehicle. Michel was also booked for driving on a suspended license and Smith was booked for providing false identification to an officer.

Smith was released within an hour of his arrest after it was classified as detention only, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records. Michel was released on his own recognizance Monday, July 19.