Ex-Palmdale teacher sentenced for sexual assault of student

PALMDALE – A former teacher at a high school in Palmdale was sentenced Thursday to seven years and four months in state prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.

Anthony Mahari Faaborg, now 54, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Faaborg pleaded no contest June 30 to three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count each of oral copulation of a minor under 16 and lewd or lascivious act with a minor 14 or 15.

Faaborg had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 15-year-old female student in 2019 while he was a teacher at Pete Knight High School.

Faaborg was arrested in February 2020 at his home in Palmdale. He was subsequently released on bond later that month, but taken into custody again about a month ago and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

The victim has filed a civil lawsuit against Faaborg, Pete Knight High School Vice Principal Michael Ybarra, and the Antelope Valley Union High School District. The Los Angeles County Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligent supervision, sexual battery, sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Previous related stories:

Palmdale teacher pleads no contest to sex with student, victim suing school district

Palmdale teacher pleads not guilty to sex with student

High school teacher in Palmdale accused of sexual relationship with student

–