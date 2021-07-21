Laura Hemenway is featured guest on Palmdale City Library’s “Bridge Builders”

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, will feature an interview with arts supporter Laura Hemenway in the next installment of the “Bridge Builders” series on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library) on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m.

In this program, local musician and weekly Antelope Valley Press Showcase columnist Jesse Davidson will interview Hemenway, a long-time faculty member at Antelope Valley College and effective supporter of the arts. Hemenway, now retired, remains passionate about connecting people from all walks of life through the arts, a main theme of her interview.

“I’m very excited to partner with the Library to help connect us through the arts,” Davidson said. “And these pre-recorded programs are a great example of how the arts can do this.”

“The Library is proud to continue to offer programming such as ‘Bridge Builders’ that our community finds interesting, educational, and entertaining,” said Library Director Robert Shupe.

The Palmdale City Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

