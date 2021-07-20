LANCASTER – A motorcyclist was killed in Lancaster Monday night after the driver of a car made a left turn in front of him, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 9:36 p.m. Monday, July 19, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue K, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Buick was traveling northbound on 10th Street West, south of Avenue K. The male adult conducted a left (west) turn and collided into a male adult riding a motorcycle, who was traveling southbound on 10th Street West,” the news release states.
The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 60s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The driver remained at the scene and spoke to deputies.
“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the news release states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.
3 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic collision"
Ejected says
“The driver remained at the scene and spoke to deputies.”
Smart move. The Buick driver may have not seen the biker.
Rf says
Yes, speed was a factor. The moron in the Buick was in too much of a hurry to take the time to make sure the road was clear for his turn
Tim Scott says
“In too much of a hurry…”
How long does it take to “make sure the road is clear”? Do you look five times? Fifteen? A hundred? Wait a minute? An hour?
I used to drive a tiny sports car. People pulled in front of me all the time. Made lane changes practically right on top of me. They just didn’t see me. That was part of the experience of driving that car. I had to be ten times as alert as I was when I was driving my 3/4 ton Dodge pickup with shot paint…NO ONE pulled in front of me when I was driving that, unsurprisingly.
I also got totaled in a big ass white four door just like that one when someone turned right in front of me. They weren’t “in too big of a hurry” and I didn’t lambast them up one side and down the other for just not seeing me…though as I said, big ass white four door it seems hard to miss it. But stuff happens.
Always sad to see a rider or driver killed. RIP.