Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic collision

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist was killed in Lancaster Monday night after the driver of a car made a left turn in front of him, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:36 p.m. Monday, July 19, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue K, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Buick was traveling northbound on 10th Street West, south of Avenue K. The male adult conducted a left (west) turn and collided into a male adult riding a motorcycle, who was traveling southbound on 10th Street West,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 60s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke to deputies.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.

–