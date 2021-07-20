AV Mosquito and Vector Control conducts annual flyover

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District conducted its annual flyover last month to identify unmaintained pools that are potential sources of mosquito breeding, the agency announced Tuesday.

One unmaintained swimming pool could produce millions of mosquitoes over the course of a month, which could become a major public health threat since West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

In the coming weeks, the AVMVCD will be sending out letters to residences identified as potential habitats for mosquitoes. Property owners who receive a letter about a potentially unmaintained pool are encouraged to do the following:

If the pool is clean or completely empty, or the area was misidentified as a pool, send a verification photo by text or email to 661-387-2300 or info@avmosquito.org. Include the service request number in the subject of the email or the body of the text message. Hold the notice in the foreground of the photo so that the clean, empty or misidentified pool can be seen in the background. Be sure that the date, address and service request number on the notification are visible.

If the pool is green or unmaintained, text 661-387-2300, email info@avmosquito.org or call 661-942-2917 to set up a treatment plan that will keep mosquitoes at bay until the pool can be repaired, properly maintained or completely drained. Include the service request number in the body of the text or in the subject of the email. There is no charge for District services.

District officials are also urging residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Wear EPA registered repellents that contain ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing (as directed on the product label).

Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are present.

Be sure windows and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home.

Inspect yards for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.

Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water or debris.

Clean and scrub out bird baths and pet watering dishes weekly.

Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity (i.e. Bamboo and Philodendron).

Report daytime biting mosquitoes to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917 or at www.avmosquito.org/submit-a-tip.

To stay up-to-date on mosquito-related information, visit www.avmosquito.org. For questions or services, contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

