Pedestrian killed in Lancaster hit-and-run

LANCASTER – A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Lancaster Saturday night and deputies have recovered the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Saturday, July 17, on Avenue J east of Date Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male Hispanic adult was crossing Avenue J in a southbound direction. The

vehicle was traveling eastbound on Avenue J,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The sheriff’s department later received a call telling them where to find the vehicle involved in the crash, and it was recovered by investigators, sheriff’s officials said.

“The driver of the vehicle has not been identified,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role.”

A suspect was not in custody as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.

–