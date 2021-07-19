Palmdale’s Channel 27 wins two STAR awards

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale recently won two awards from the States of California & Nevada Chapter of the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (SCAN-NATOA) for their 2020 Palmdale Healing & Honor Field Video and Palmdale Cares Feature on SAVES (South Antelope Valley Emergency Services) Program.

The city received second place for the Best Community Event Coverage (under $400k) category for its video of the 2020 Palmdale Healing & Honor Field and third place in the Promotion Under $400k category for its Palmdale Cares: SAVES video.

The STAR awards ceremony presenting excellence in government programming was held virtually and webcast live on YouTube: https://youtu.be/1F6HVJM5XLM .

“During an unprecedented challenging and difficult time this past year due to the pandemic, these videos represented the genuine caring spirit of our Palmdale community,” said Palmdale’s Communications Specialist Armin Gomez.

“This recognition demonstrates the successful collaboration between the city, local businesses, volunteers and what can be accomplished by working together” added City Manager, JJ Murphy.

SCAN/NATOA is the Southern California and Nevada Chapter of the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, a non-profit professional organization serving local governments and regional authorities in the development, regulation, and administration of cable franchises and other telecommunications systems.

All the city’s television programs are cablecast on Palmdale’s Channel 27 on Time Warner Cable.

Channel 27 original programming can also be viewed on the city’s Web site at www.cityofpalmdale.org and the City’s YouTube channel, CityofPalmdale.

For more information, call the City’s communications department at 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

