America’s Job Center to hold forklift driver recruitment event

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Positions are long term assignments that include pick/pack, fulltime shipping and receiving, and forklift drivers. All shifts are available and pay $16 to $18 an hour.

Registration is available at https://forklift_valencia.eventbrite.com/.

Requirements and qualifications include the ability to stand for long hours, having reliable transportation, and the ability to lift up to 50 pounds. No forklift certification is required.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

For more information, call Josie Chacon at 661-916-2968.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–