Sexually violent predator may be placed in the Antelope Valley, LA County supervisor responds

ANTELOPE VALLEY – A sexually violent predator who was blocked by a judge from moving into a La Crescenta neighborhood last month may now be placed in the Antelope Valley area.

The proposed placement address for convicted rapist Calvin Grassmier is 10320 E. Avenue Q10, in Littlerock, which is less than a quarter mile from Littlerock High School and in close proximity to Daisy Gibson Elementary School and the Sun Village Community Center, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“I reiterate my grave concerns and considerable alarm with the latest proposed placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier into a home in Sun Village, which may impact the safety and well-being of the local residents,” Barger said. “I believe that the residents deserve transparency and accountability from all those involved in this process and I will work with the local elected officials, public safety leaders, and the community to continue to vehemently oppose this proposed placement. I encourage others to join me in expressing their concerns to the Superior Court and the District Attorney’s office, and advocate for the safety of the children, youth and adults who reside in this community.”

Grassmier, now 66, was convicted in the 90s of multiple charges of rape by force and oral copulation of a minor under 14, according to the Megan’s Law website.

Grassmier was committed to the Department of State Hospitals as a “sexually violent predator” in 1999 and held in a secure hospital for treatment, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. On Nov. 4, 2020, the Court ordered the conditional release of Grassmier to begin outpatient treatment and supervision. He was originally to be placed in a neighborhood in La Crescenta, but Superior Court Judge James Bianco rejected the move, citing five factors, including a significant number of people living in close proximity to the proposed location and inconsistent cell phone reception that he said is a key to GPS monitoring.

The judge said that he believed the challenge posed by those factors was “too great,” but said he had “great confidence” that an appropriate placement would be made.

The judge also noted that the community was “vociferously opposed” to Grassmier’s release in La Crescenta.

A similar movement has already started to block Grassmier’s release to the Antelope Valley, according to a change.org petition.

Barger is encouraging location residents to submit written comments to the District Attorney’s Office before Aug. 10 via the following:

Mail to:

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

Sexually Violent Predator Unit

9425 Penfield Ave., #3210

Chatsworth, CA 91311

Email to:

SVP@da.lacounty.gov

–