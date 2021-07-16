Palmdale Sheriff’s Station seeking information on fatal traffic collision

PALMDALE – Traffic investigations from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help regarding a recent fatal traffic crash.

The collision occurred around 9:27 p.m. Friday, July 9, on 10th Street West, south of Avenue N-8 , according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a female, 18 years old, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic. The Honda was driving south in the No. 2 lane of 10th Street West and collided with a female pedestrian who was walking east in the No. 2 southbound lane of 10th Street West,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Sheila Gibson, a 60-year-old homeless woman.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400 or Detective Steve Quiroz at 661-272-2423.

–